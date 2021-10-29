Jo Ann Cook, 77, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2021. She was born on March 31, 1944 in Washington, D.C. to Homer Allen Davison, Sr. and Evelyn Crowther Davison. One of five children, she grew up in Avalon, Virginia. A simple childhood of living “down home” was the backdrop of wonderful stories she enjoyed sharing with her siblings and children.

Jo Ann graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1962, married Albert Cook Jr. and raised her family in Oxon Hill, volunteering in her children’s school and recreational activities as well as driving a school bus for Prince George’s County. In 1978, the family moved to St. Mary’s County and Jo Ann became a sales lady for P.S. Bowling’s in LaPlata. She took great pride in her work and was soon promoted to an Associate Manager. Her career there lasted over 20 years, later working at Dr. Sauerburger’s Ophthalmology office in Waldorf, as well as part-time jobs at Hechinger’s and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Her smile could light up the room and she had many loyal clients whom she considered friends.

To have known Jo Ann is to have known a strong, devoted mother to her son and daughter and a doting grandmother to her grandbabies. She was a woman of many hobbies but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

Jo Ann is survived by her son, Marshall Cook (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, MD and daughter, Wendy Slay (Luke) of Hughesville, MD; her brothers, Homer Davison, Jr. of Waldorf, MD, and Harry Davison Sr. of Hughesville, MD; and her grandchildren, Tara (John) Murphy, Gregory Cook, Steven Cook, Brian Cook, and Samuel Slay, and her great-grandchildren, Alexander Cook, and Layla and John Jr. Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents and two younger brothers, Robert and Glenn.

The family will receive friends for her Life Celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on October 26, 2021 with Visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm officiated by Reverend Kevin Cullins. Her Funeral Service will be held on October 27, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 11:00 am with interment immediately following at, Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.