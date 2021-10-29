John Charles Piccinotti, 82, of Yardley, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He was born on May 24, 1939 in Pomona, CA and was the son of the late John Joseph Piccinotti and Louise (Hartman) Piccinotti.

John married the love of his life, Ann C. Piccinotti in 1964 and they spent 54 wonderful years together before her passing in 2018. They had two children, Grace and John Jr.

After graduating high school, John obtained a bachelor’s degree at Pomona College and a master’s degree at Columbia University. He entered the United States Army in September, 1965 fulfilling his ROTC commitment and became a Captain before his honorable discharge in September, 1967. After his courageous service to his country, John moved to Yardley, PA. He would become a Computer Programmer and establish a Computer Consulting Company until his retirement.

A man of many talents, John was a classical pianist and cello player. His love of classical music and the great composers was well known amongst his family and friends. He was a wonderful writer, and in his retirement years enjoyed writing about his fond memories from childhood for his school newsletter. John was a spiritual man who lived his life to serve his Lord and Savior. He was an active member and usher at St. John the Evangelist Church in Yardley, PA.

He was a wonderful man who cherished family, friends and the time spent with the people he cared about, especially his four (4) grandchildren. The family will miss him, but know he is now happily reunited with his wife Ann.

John is survived by his children, Grace Norton (John) of Hughesville, MD and John C. Piccinotti Jr. (Annette) of Fallsington, PA; four (4) grandchildren, Angela (John), John “Jack”, Olivia and Kate; and siblings Judy Ennis and Donna Cartwright (Al). He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Piccinotti, parents, John and Louise Piccinotti and brother-in-law, George Ennis.

The family will hold a funeral service on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:30am at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bucks County Association for the Blind, 400 Freedom Drive, Newtown, PA 18940.

