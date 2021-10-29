Allen Ray Richards (Al) of Loveville, Maryland entered eternal life and was born again on October 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me” Psalms 23:4

Born September 6, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Al was the son of the late Lawrence and Addie (Snyder) Richards. He graduated from West Tech High School. In 1967 he was enlisted in the Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Forrestal CVA-59. It was in 1970 while stationed at Patuxent River Naval Base, Al met the love of his life, Linda Marie Tippett whom he would go on to marry on August 21, 1971. Once married, together they moved to Ohio. After the Navy while living in Ohio, Al worked as a carpenter. He also worked for the Sliding Door Factory, Tip-Top Bakery and Daily’s Juice. In October of 1979 after relocating back to Maryland, Al began working for Dyncorp for several years. He then went on to work for The St. Mary’s County Health Department. While working at the Health Department, Al received several awards, including the Governor’s award.

Al had a strong faith with the lord, he was an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday School for 25 years, sang in the choir and was a life member of the United Methodist Men.

For all who knew Al, knew he loved to tell a joke. He was always prepared and looked for the next person to tell, whether it was a newly found joke or an old one but good one. He could always be seen with a smile on his face. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

One of Al’s favorite hobbies was camping with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed cooking, whether it was making dinner every night, or making cakes for birthdays and even a few wedding cakes. He also very much loved to hunt, fish and garden.

Al is survived by his loving wife Linda, together they shared 50 years. His sons, Chad (Brandy)Richards of Loveville Maryland, Christopher (Tiffany)Richards of Mechanicsville Maryland, His sister Sue (John)McAleer of Ohio, Brothers, Terry Richards of Ohio, Gary Richards of Ohio and Robert Richards of Ohio, Grandchildren, Taylor Richards, Nathen Richards, Brody Richards, Gabriel Richards, Alivia Richards and Linken Richards. As well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and his church family. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Addie Richards, and his brother Bill Richards.

Serving as pallbearers are Patrick Hurley, Christopher Richards, Lee Bowles, Donnie Miller Jr., Nathen Richards and Brody Richards

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Terry Richards, Gary Richards, Robert Richards, Alvin Tippett Jr., Paul Tippett Jr. Brian Morgan, Troy Tippett, Justin Miller, George Armiger and Chad Ellis.

Family will receive friends for Al’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Rev. Stephen Humphrey on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 111 Stewart Avenue, Beth Page, NY 11714 and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.