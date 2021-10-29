Rosemary Combs Hinkle, 73, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Rosemary was born on May 17, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD to the late William Combs and Gladys (Buchanan) Combs.

A proud mother, Rosi was the fierce defender of her only child Diane. As the years passed Rosemary was extremely proud of the wonderful woman she raised.

Rosi spent many years as a realtor and loved knowing she was helping families find their forever home. She was an active member of Crabtowne (Annapolis), Fleet Reserve and Annapolis Sail and Ski Club. Being on the water brought her a deep peace. No matter the stress of life, as the sails caught the wind, Rosi relaxed and enjoyed the calm of the moment.

She was considered the entertainer and party planner in her friend group. If plans were being made, Rosi was on the top of the list to bring the best food and beverage to make every event memorable.

She was an avid and much sought-after pet sitter. Her love of animals made her a special person to her furry friends.

Rosi had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit that stayed with her till the end. She would joke with her family, friends and caretakers even through some very difficult times.

Rosi is survived by her daughter, Diane Hinkle of Mechanicsville, MD and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Combs.

A Life Celebration for Rosi will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made in Rosemary’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

