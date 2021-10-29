George Michael Sultage, Jr., 43, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. His final days were spent at home surrounded by loving family and friends.

George was born in Altoona, PA on May 15, 1978 to George Michael Sultage, Sr. and Bonnie Jean (Rumbarger) Sultage.

George was raised in Bellwood, PA. and graduated from Bellwood-Antis High School in 1996. Following graduation, George attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute obtaining dual Associate in Specialized Technology Degrees in Computer Aided Drafting and Computer Systems Management. George moved to Maryland where he met the love of his life, Michelle. George and Michelle were married on July 8, 2005. They shared a beautiful love story like no other, were blessed with over 16 wonderful years of marriage, and welcomed two beautiful sons, Hunter and Bryce.

George spent most of his career working in the commercial glass and facades industry where he was well respected due to his wealth of knowledge and multifaceted experience. His work ethic and dedication were unprecedented, and he made many lifelong friends across the industry. George most recently held the position of Director of Sales for Press Glass, Inc., a leading architectural glass fabricator in Europe and in the United States. In George’s own words, “it was both a challenge and a joy bridging the gap of two continents to grow the business. It was an incredibly rewarding experience and I wish I could be here to see it through.” Additionally, George was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Glass Association.

He was an incredible man with an infectious personality, gorgeous smile, and undeniable charismatic charm who loved and cared deeply. George delighted in talking to people and he never met a stranger. Whenever a situation arose, George was always willing to help a friend in need. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the beautiful landscape of our country. George liked good food and was an amazing cook. He immensely enjoyed preparing meals for his family and posting pictures of them to social media to make his friends a little jealous.

George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who savored time spent in nature and sharing his love of the outdoors with his boys. He loved fishing and cruising on his boat in the Atlantic Ocean and the Maryland waterways including the Chesapeake Bay, and the Potomac and Patuxent Rivers. George was passionate about hunting and relished his time spent in the woods teaching Hunter everything he knew. George also won first place in the intermediate free style “A” class at the Pennsylvania State Archery championship in 1996. Growing up, George experienced many wonderful years boating and camping at Raystown Lake in Pennsylvania. As an adult, he enjoyed going back to visit to reminisce and to make new memories with family and friends.

George had an enormous impact on everyone who knew him. He was a man of great faith, dignity, and strength and was determined to make the world a better place. He was so incredibly proud of Hunter and Bryce who emulate these same qualities. George was easy to love, hard to break, and impossible to forget. The great legacy that he leaves behind will surely never be forgotten. George can rest well with our Lord knowing that his contributions to society undoubtedly made a difference. He was adored by his family and friends and will be held forever in our hearts.

George is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Elaine Sultage; sons, Hunter and Bryce Sultage of Mechanicsville, MD; parents, George Sr. and Bonnie Sultage of Tyrone, PA; father-in-law, Edward Zamaitis of Mechanicsville, MD; aunt, Donna Boutiller of Tyrone, PA, and several special cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Sr. and Helen Sultage, maternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Rumbarger, and twin sisters (stillborn).

The family will receive friends for George’s Life Celebration on October 30, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service on October 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Paul Goodwin at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 49143, Baltimore, MD 21297 (online at hopkinscancer.org) or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.