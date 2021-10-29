Dennis Hardy, 73, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on October 22, 2021, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on August 13, 1948, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Allen Hardy and Lillie Mae (Mathews) Hardy.

Dennis graduated from Union Grove High School, WI, in 1967. After graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin – Superior (formerly Superior State) where he earned his undergraduate degree in Pre-Med in 1971. He then earned his Master’s Degree in Management Science from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee. On February 13, 1971, he married the love of his life, Alice A. Maki at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, WI. They spent 50 wonderful years together. He was employed by Wyle as a Systems Engineer. Prior to that he worked for HP, travelling to China to review production of HP computers. He also worked for Delco Electronics, Miller Brewing, and J. I. Case Company. His talent was evident in the many projects he built including his own couch. He was a good cook and loved to make his famous chicken and rice dish. He was an excellent dancer and even won the Twist contest at his class reunion. His hobbies were fishing, photography, water aerobics, and watching football. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the many vacations they took to Disney World, Hershey Park, PA, and Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, NV. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He instilled a strong faith in his grandchildren, ensuring they received all the Sacraments.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; his children: John Hardy (Chulai) of Chicago, IL, Erin Hardy of Delavan, WI, Ivy Hardy of Fairlawn, NJ, and Karla Hardy of Lexington Park, MD; his sister, Georgette Edwards of Walton, KY; six grandchildren: Cara Hardy, James Hardy, Ahnikah Bachleitner, Isaiah Maternowski, Aliyanna Hardy, and Ceasar Tanksley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred, Ward, Arlene, Lolita, Monteen, and Richard.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD, 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Marco Schad on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ, 08540.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.