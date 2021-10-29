Charles “Jerry” Gerard Wright, 85, of Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD) passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born May 19, 1936 in Washington, DC to the late, John Patrick Wright and Mary C. Wright.

As a young man, Jerry enlisted in the US Army National Guard and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged in 1958. The pride he felt for the red, white and blue was evident in his daily ritual of raising and lowering of the flag. He felt a deep love for his country and stood tall for the stars and stripes.

Jerry met the love of his life, Susan, later in his life, and they would combine their families when they married on December 19, 1985. Together they shared almost thirty-six (36) years of marital bliss. Jerry was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family above all else. He was proud of the life he built for everyone as a telephone technician for C & P Telephone before it became AT&T. All of his hard work throughout the years, enabled he and Susan to retire to Myrtle Beach, SC where their children and grandchildren loved to come visit.

Jerry was an avid football fan and rooted loud and proud for the Washington Redskins. He followed his team even after his move to SC and would wear his burgundy and gold on game day. He enjoyed a Sunday afternoon with the television, a cold beer and conversation. As every great fan, he was a couch coach, critic and motivator for the players and coaches all from the comfort of his house. Jerry enjoyed golf when his health allowed and enjoyed many beautiful days on the links with his friends. Although, the greatest joy in Jerry’s life came from his family and spending time with them brought him such happiness.

Whether you knew him as Jerry, Dad, Grandpa or Great-grandpa, you knew his commitment to his family. He was an accepting and kind man, who loved to help others. His home was open to all and he loved everyone equally. The legacy of honor, strength and hard-work he projected will be carried on and duplicated for generations. Jerry was a man of many attributes and left his family with many memories. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC; children, Charles G. Wright, II of Dunkirk, MD, Cathleen L. Wright of Fredericksburg, VA, Dawn M. Josemans of Fredericksburg, VA, Holly J. Jett of Mechanicsville, MD and Kaitlyn A. Wright of Myrtle Beach, SC; ten (10) grandchildren; eight (8) great-grandchildren; in-laws, partners of loved ones and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Wright; daughter, Deborah A. Wright and brother, John P. Wright, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.