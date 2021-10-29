Maria Olga Ruiz, 43 of California, MD (formerly of Milton, DE) passed away on October 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 20, 1977 in Santa Ana Pacueco, Mexico to the late Ramon Ruiz Delgado and Carmen Maciel Chanero of Mexico.

Maria married Jose Carlos Herrera Esparza on February 20, 1993 in Mexico. She loved her husband and was devoted to him, always taking extra good care of him and spoiling him. She and her husband were partners, owning and operating the Plaza Tolteca Restaurant since 2013. She was a hard worker and always made sure her restaurant and staff were prepared and managed efficiently. Maria was an excellent cook and made the best Albondigas soup along with many other great dishes that her all her family really enjoyed. She was a great mom to her six children whom she adored. She loved caring for her children and grandchildren and would do anything for them, oftentimes being a little overprotective because she only wanted the best for them. She and her family enjoyed taking trips to the beaches of Delaware including Rehoboth, Lewes, and Bethany Beach, She loved to sing and dance and just always loved to be a happy and free spirited person. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lexington Park, MD.

She is survived by her mother, Carmen; her husband, Jose; her children: Mayra Herrera Ruiz (Carlos) of Lexington Park, MD, Juan Carlos Herrera Ruiz (Savanna), Denise Herrera Ruiz, Ezequiel Herrera Ruiz, Rolando Herrera Ruiz, and Aaron Herrera Ruiz, all of California, MD; her siblings: Francisca Ruiz Maciel, Mersedes Ruiz Maciel, Josefina Ruiz Maciel, Aurora Ruiz Maciel, Marta Ruiz Maciel, Maria Luiza Ruiz Maciel, Felipa Luis Maciel, Agustina Ruiz Maciel, Maria Ruiz Maciel, Simon Ruiz Maciel, Margarita Ruiz Maciel, Lourdes Ruiz Maciel, Jose Ruiz Maciel, Carmela Ruiz Maciel, Ramon Ruiz Maciel, Francisca Ruiz Maciel, Juan Lopez Ruiz, Lourdes Lopez Ruiz, Salvador Lopez Ruiz, Tereza Lopez Ruiz, and Jose Guadalupe Lopez Ruiz; her grandchildren: Alexis Schaffer-Herrera, Liliana Herrera, and Carlos Santana Hernandez; and her extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Maria’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Servings as pallbearers will be her husband, José Carlos Herrera Esparza, her oldest son, Juan Carlos Herrera Ruiz, her three brothers, J. Trinidad Ruiz Maciel, Ramon Ruiz Maciel, Salvador Lopez Ruiz and her brother in-law, Arturo Meza Atilano.

