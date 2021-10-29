James Juston Coady, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Chesapeake Shores in Lexington Park, MD. He was born on August 6, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late, James Joseph Coady and Helen Katherine Hoffman.

Jimmy met and married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Coady and they lived a wonderful life together until her untimely passing. He missed his wife and spoke of her often. Family and friends are now rejoicing knowing they have been reunited in heaven.

He moved to St. Mary’s County in the early 80’s. He would spend countless hours driving around the county with his dog, Joey, stopping often to talk or offer a hand. He would love to tell people stories of growing up in the South-East side of DC, where he was a boxer and a swimmer as a young man. Jimmy supported his family as a roofer and other ventures. He had a strong work ethic and was known for his impeccable work. A man with a heart of gold, Coady would help anyone in need. He was a dedicated and honorable friend and the very best person to have in your corner. You never saw Coady without his beloved pup, Joey. They were the best of friends.

Whether you know him as Bucky, Jimmy, Coady, Mayor of Country Lakes, or friend, you knew a wonderful and caring man. He will leave behind a legacy of strength and kindness.

Jimmy is survived by his brother, Ed Coady “Sharon” of FL; his sisters, Shirley McCallister “Gary” and Nancy Coady, of PA and many close friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Coady, his beloved daughter Sharon Lynn and parents, James and Helen Coady.

A visitation for Jimmy will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be held 12:30 p.m. with interment immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.