Shirley Kathleen Klear Hunt, 79, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away at her residence on October 24th, 2021. She was born on September 2nd, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Jane Klear and John Gilbert Klear. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Morris Gene Hunt, whom she married on February 26th, 1983 in Compton, MD.

Shirley is survived by her children; Anna Lord Dougherty of Milford, DE, and Herbert Lord of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Teresa Clements of Leonardtown, MD, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents Shirley is preceded in death by her siblings; George Klear, Frank Klear, Mary Klear Miles, and Anna Klear Strine.

Shirley Graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1960 and worked as a telephone operator at C&P Telephone Company for 25 years. She loved spending time with her family, playing the lottery and bingo.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 1st from 10:30AM to 11:00AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11:00AM with father David Beaubien officiating. The interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Herb Lord, Austin Lord, Tom Dougherty, Kyle Cheek, Joe Sidell, and Collin Nickerson, honorary pallbearers will be; Jimmy Strine, Vernon Clements, Rose Thompson Foster, Ellen Johnson, and Liz Wathen.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com

