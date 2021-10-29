Joseph Scott Bowles “Scottie”, 49, of Scotland, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away at his residence on October 26th, 2021. He was born on September 27th, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Mary Helen Abell Bowles, and Lewis Clements Bowles, Jr.

Scottie is survived by his two daughters Ciara Nicole Bowles, of Scotland, MD, and Bianca Marie Buglisi, of Lusby MD, and his two brothers; Gene Michael Bowles, of Avenue, MD and Francis Lewis Bowles, Sr., of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to his parents, Scottie is predeceased by his brother James Richard Bowles, of Hollywood, MD.

After Joseph graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1990, he was a machine operator for the U.S. Government. Scottie was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time at the Moose Lodge. In his spare time, he loved racing his 1981 Chevy Camero at MIR Raceway.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday November 3rd, 2021 from 9:00AM to 10:30AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel, Leonardtown, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00AM at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Mike Sparks, Jacob Sparks, Cliff Wallace, Andy Tennyson, Joey Bean, and Robbie Gibson, honorary pallbearers will be; Ricky Lathroum, and Tammy Sparks. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.