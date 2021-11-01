Baltimore City and Prince George’s County State’s Attorneys Offices Publish ‘Do Not Call’ Lists of Police Officers

Baltimore, MD (October 29, 2021) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy published their offices’ ‘Do Not Call’ lists. The Do Not Call list includes those police officers who have engaged in conduct that renders their potential testimony unreliable or non-credible. The State’s Attorney’s Offices will not call officers on the Do Not Call list as a witness.

“While the overwhelming majority of Baltimore Police Department officers are hardworking, dedicated and trustworthy public servants who decidedly risk their lives every day doing what most won’t; when a police officer is convicted of a crime and/or their credibility and integrity is compromised, it stifles our ability, as prosecutors, to do our jobs and adequately pursue justice on behalf of the communities that we serve,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “In order to restore trust and strengthen confidence in law enforcement, we must preserve the integrity of the justice system by being transparent and accountable to the communities we serve. The publishing of our “Do Not Call” list once again demonstrates our unwavering commitment to transparency and police accountability in Baltimore City, which is why we lobbied and legislatively advocated to be able to do so.”

“As State’s Attorney, my priority is to achieve justice fairly and in a transparent manner for everyone involved in the justice system and the residents of Prince George’s County. This is another important step in ensuring the integrity of the justice system,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “It is important to note that the individuals on this list make up a very small percent of the over 30 police agencies that operate in Prince George’s County. We appreciate the brave officers who put their lives on the line every day shouldering the responsibility for keeping our communities safe and helping those in need with honor and integrity. However, holding those officers accountable who risk the credibility of their departments and the integrity of cases brought to the justice system is the job of the State’s Attorney. We have a duty and obligation to, not only assess the credibility of each and every witness on behalf of the state, but also ensure that the pursuit of justice includes the bold and necessary reforms our justice system calls for. This is what our residents expect and deserve – a better and more fair system in Prince George’s County.”



During the 2021 Maryland Legislative Session, both Mosby and Braveboy testified in support of change in the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) that would allow prosecutors discretion to release such information. The law, known as Anton’s Law , went into effect on October 1, 2021. Click here to watch the testimony.

A number of prosecution offices have published Do Not Call lists, including Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and others.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office’s list is available here and the criteria for inclusion on the list are here.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office list is available here (and below) and the policy for inclusion on the list is here.

39 Officers are listed from the Prince George’s County Police Department,

