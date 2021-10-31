November at CSM Offers a Cornucopia of Events for Job Seekers, Art Lovers and Students Seeking to Learn How CSM Can Help Them Reach Their Goals

Employment Fair. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at La Plata Campus, BI Building, Rooms 113-113E; Nov. 9 at the Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206; Nov. 12 at the Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 103/104/105. CSM invites students who have recently completed or will soon complete their studies to enjoy free food, enter to win gift cards and learn about local employment opportunities. Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/employment-fairs-nov-2021.html .

Transfer Scholarship Webinar. Nov. 2. 4 – 5 p.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, attendees will learn about transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/transfer-scholarship-webinar.html

Dual Enrollment Nights. Nov. 2. 6 – 8 p.m. Zoom. for Calvert County; Nov. 3 for Charles County; Nov. 4 for St. Mary’s County. Dual enrollment allows high school students to take classes at CSM for college credit, while still satisfying their high school graduation requirements. Join us for a look at the Dual Enrollment program at CSM and meet and interact with an Enrollment Coordinator. Register to receive Zoom information. Free.

Calvert County: https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=b7c91a13-061b-ec11-a995-8f3b858535a6

Charles County: https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=3294721f-061b-ec11-a995-8f3b858535a6

St. Mary’s County: https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=3794721f-061b-ec11-a995-8f3b858535a6.

Virtual Night of Engineering – Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership. Nov. 3. 7 – 8 p.m. Zoom. Learn about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County, which offers a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/night-of-engineering-southern-maryland-engineering-partnership.html.



11 a.m. Nov. 4, 11, 18. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Preparing, Differentiating and Standing Out in Today’s Job Market. Nov. 4. 7 – 8:15 p.m. Zoom. Come learn what factors you should consider when entering the job market and discuss how to increase your value to potential employers with speaker Ginger Kisamore, who has served in Navy’s Human Resources community for over 30 years. This virtual session will give anyone in the job market tips for becoming an “ideal” candidate in their next interview. Register to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/preparing-differentiating-and-standing-out-in-todays-job-market.html.

Tri-County Job and Career Fair. Nov. 5. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head. Qualified and eager job seekers can meet with employers from throughout the region. Free for job seekers; registration fee applies for employers. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/job-fair.html.

Connections Literary Series: Poet Pádraig Ó Tuama. Nov. 10, 2021. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Join Irish poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama for a discussion of his work and its themes of language, power, conflict and religion. Ó Tuama is the author of four books of poetry and prose and has been featured in a wide range of publications and platforms. In 2019 he was named Theologian in Residence for On Being, a nonprofit media and public life initiative, for his work innovating in bringing art and theology into public and civic life. He presents the podcast Poetry Unbound with On Being Studios. Free. RSVP to access Zoom information. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/connections-padraig-o-tuama.html.

Ward Virts Concert Series: The David Detweiler Quartet. Nov. 14. 3 – 5 p.m. Zoom. Join us for an afternoon of Jazz with the David Detweiler Quartet, featuring David Detweiler, Leon Anderson, Jr., Rodney Jordan, and Bill Peterson. Tenor saxophonist, composer, educator, and Vandoren Artist Detweiler is an Assistant Professor of Jazz at Florida State University (FSU). He has released three albums as a leader, and his album Celebrating Bird, co-led with bassist Fumi Tomita, was recently released on the Outside in Music record label. The fellow members of the quartet are also faculty members at FSU and are accomplished jazz musicians. Free. RSVP to access Zoom information. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/ward-virts-david-detweiler.html.

A Mind-Body Approach to Relaxation Workshop. Nov. 17. 2:30 – 4 p.m. Zoom. Join CSM director of Adult and Community Education Judi Ferrara and take a moment to de-stress. Experience the power of being in a relaxed state and learn techniques that can help you deal with everyday stressors and positively impact your mind and body, leading to greater awareness and focus. RSVP to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/a-mind-body-approach-to-relaxation.html.

Virtual Open House. Nov. 17. 5 – 6 p.m. Zoom. Hear from students, professors and leadership and see what makes CSM the right choice for reaching your goals. Learn about support services, keeping college affordable, credit degree and certificate programs, and transfer opportunities. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/open-house.html. nny Morgan Recital Series: Julie Detweiler. Nov. 20. 3 – 5 p.m. Zoom. Known for performing “with flair,” clarinetist and educator Dr. Julie Detweiler is an adjunct instructor at Florida State University and regularly performs with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra. She is also a founding member of Ensemble Apricity, a Tallahassee-based oboe-clarinet duo. Detweiler is a Vandoren Artist-Clinician. RSVP to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/benny-morgan-julie-detweiler.html.

CSM Closed for Thanksgiving Break. Nov. 24 –28. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed Nov. 24 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/11/thanksgiving-holiday.html.

