Maryland State Fire Marshal and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Attempted Arson of Residence in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 1:35 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 20900 block of Coronet Place and Sorrel Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported arson attempt.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene and found nothing evident from the two-story single family residence.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found the homes occupants discovered the fires and extinguished them prior to the arrival of First Responders.

A gasoline can was recovered from the front of the residence, and one suspect was seen fleeing from the area on foot.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist and attempted to locate the suspect.

Anyone with video cameras on Coronet Place, Sorrel Drive, Olympia Court, or Freedom Run Drive are asked to review footage that may have captured the incident or suspect fleeing the area (between 1:00 a.m., and 1:35 a.m., on Monday, November 1, 2021)

If anyone has information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

No known arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

