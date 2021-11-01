Police Ask Citizens to Use Caution, Expect Heavy Horse-and-Buggy Traffic in Loveville This Week

November 1, 2021

Motorists should expect delays and heavy horse-and-buggy volume on November 1, 2021, and Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in the Loveville area along Point Lookout Road (Route 5) as the community pays its respects to Henry Stauffer, who was killed in a vehicular collision last week.

Private viewing services for Mr. Stauffer are being held today from 11:00 a.m., to 9:00 p.m., and motorists can expect numerous buggies along Point Lookout Road between Sunnyside Road and Pin Cushion Road.

Viewing services continue tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 am to noon, and afterward the funeral procession will move along Point Lookout Road from Terrika Lane to Pin Cushion Road in Loveville. Motorists can expect Point Lookout Road in this area to be closed at times during the afternoon.

If possible, motorists should avoid the Loveville area today and tomorrow. Drivers should exercise extreme caution among the horse-drawn buggies. Share the road.

