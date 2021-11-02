AUDIO: Woman Flown to Area Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Dog Attack in Helen

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 1:35 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 38000 block of Jacqueline Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported animal attack.

The 911 caller reported her dog attacked her, and advised her arm was “hanging on by a thread, and she could see the bone”.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim and two dogs in the front yard of the residence, emergency medical personnel asked for Animal Control to expedite their response.

A short time later, the St. Mary’s County Animal Control arrived on the scene and contained both dogs.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victim, and Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby.

The 75-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



