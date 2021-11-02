Detectives Arrest 25-Year-Old Man After Fatally Stabbing His Brother in Springdale

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal stabbing on Saturday. The suspect is 25-year-old Deven Prather of Springdale. He is charged with fatally stabbing his brother, 29-year-old Darius Prather of Springdale.

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the family’s home in the 10000 block of Silkwood Court. The victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. Another adult male victim was located at the scene with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The preliminary investigation revealed Prather fatally stabbed his brother during a dispute. He has admitted to his involvement. He is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

