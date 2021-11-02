Police Seeking Identity of Two Suspects After Fight with Shots Fired at Mechanicsville Wawa

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals pictured regarding an assault investigation.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, deputies responded to the Mechanicsville Wawa store for the reported fight involving shots fired.

Both individuals fled the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Witnesses reported firearms were displayed during the incident and advised they heard gunfire.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals pictured is asked to contact Deputy Richard Forbes at (301) 475-4200 extension 78175 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

