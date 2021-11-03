VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire in California, No Injuries

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 9:14 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, and Leonardtown responded to the 45000 block of Barefoot Drive in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with smoke showing.

Upon further investigation, firefighters located a malfunctioning furnace in the basement of the residence. No fire was reported and damages were contained to the furnace.

44 firefighters responded and operated on the scene for under one hour.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with traffic control.

No injuries were reported and the occupants were not displaced.



