Suspect Arrested in Washington D.C., After Fatally Shooting Security Guard at Event in Lanham

The Homicide Unit arrested a man for a recent fatal shooting in Lanham. The suspect is 32-year-old Damon Sams of Washington, DC. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Phillip Brown of Bowie.

On October 30, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 9800 block of Good Luck Road for a report of a shooting.

They discovered Brown in a parking lot of the Veteran of Foreign War VFW Post suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. The victim was working as a security guard at a private event at the post on Saturday night. After the suspect shot the victim, a second private security guard fired back at the suspect.

A short time later, the suspect walked into a local hospital and was treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He has since been released.

Sams is charged with first and second degree murder and assault charges. He is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0050211.

