Dunkirk Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor

On October 22, 2021, a child disclosed sexual abuse to the staff at their school.

According to charging documents, the six-year-old male child identified Qingwu Gao,42, of Dunkirk, as a person who repeatedly abused him in a sexual way.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, police from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Qingwu Gao and he confessed to engaging in sexual acts with the child .

Gao told police he had practiced these acts with the child for the past six years, and when asked why he committed these acts and he replied because the child was “young and lovely”. Gao described the acts performed on the child as “his way to show the child affection”. Gao advised that he practiced the same acts with an older minor child.

Gao said when the child would protest the sex acts, an adult female would tell the child to allow Gao to continue them.

After Mr. Gao was advised that he was under arrest, he told police he couldn’t go to jail and he wanted therapy and counseling.

Gao was released on October 28, 2021, after posting a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.

At this time there are no other charges filed against Gao for the sexual abuse of the other child he admitted to abusing and no charges against the adult female who was involved and aware of the abuse.

Gao was charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree assault, and committing an unnatural or perverted sexual practice.

After a criminal indictment Gao’s case was forwarded to Calvert County Circuit Court on November 16, 2021.