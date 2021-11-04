Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Employee Receives Top Civilian Service Award

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Chief Learning Officer Stuart White was recently honored with a Marine Corps Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service for his outstanding support to the fleet.

White received the award for demonstrating continued excellence as Deputy Director, Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group (MCTOG), Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, from January 2014 to September 2020. NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll presented White’s award during an awards ceremony at the command on Oct. 18.

The commendation is the Marine Corps equivalent to the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest Navy civilian service award. The award is given to civilian employees in the Department of the Navy for superior and meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value benefits for the Navy or Marine Corps.



During this period, White oversaw a period of unprecedented unit growth, revolutionized advanced individual training programs of instruction, evolved collective training pursuits, improved MCTOG training facilities, and developed an emerging concepts and innovation department that positioned MCTOG on the cutting edge of the Marine Ground Combat Element warfighting development. He executed more than $93.4 million in operations and maintenance funds over the course of his time with MCTOG. This allowed MCTOG to increase the breadth and frequency of training opportunities to the Fleet Marine Force supported by multiple task orders, individual contract solutions and the civilian labor budget.

White’s contributions to internal development and expansion of capabilities had a direct and positive impact on the individual warfighters within the fleet. He incorporated experiential learning into all programs of instruction and ensured relevant and impactful learning across seven advanced training courses, 170 individual training events, and 137 collective training events. His efforts impacted more than 2,500 Marines at every echelon of operational command. His guidance and foresight enabled the command to remain at the leading edge of system and concept development, and ensured continuity of knowledge through doctrinal creation and distribution.

As the senior civilian supervisor at MCTOG, White provided timely and impactful guidance to five commanding officers and served as command liaison for more than 56 civilian employees. By his exceptional ability, perseverance and untiring devotion to duty, White upheld the highest traditions of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

