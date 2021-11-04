Letter to the Editor: 23rd Annual Relay For Life Thank You!

Letter to the Editor, Oct. 2021

To the Editor;

On behalf of the Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the community for your support of the 23rd annual Relay For Life that was held at Historic St. Mary’s City on October 3, 2021. The combined fundraising efforts from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the St. Mary’s County Relays netted almost $20,000 for the American Cancer Society this year.

Our Relay For Life event was successful due in part to the support from the following 2021 Corporate Sponsors: Leidos, Alf Haaversen DJ services, Clark’s Flooring, SMECO, Jahn Corp.,Toyota of Southern Maryland, Mathnasium, Cedar Point FCU, By the Sea Travel, and Dyson’s Building Center. We are grateful to our local vendors for joining us this year: Calvert Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Same Same But Different Food Truck, Cici’s Sugar Shack, Francine Hill offering Mary Kay, and Kris Rudowsky offering card-making. One more thank you goes to all those who contributed to our very successful silent auction and numerous door prizes and goodie bag contributions that we were able to provide to Cancer Survivors and Caregivers during our event this year.

The real backbone of our Relay were the members of our Event Leadership Team: Melva Abell, Jean Adams, Ron Bailey, Eunice Benson, Gabe Cannavo, Sarah Cannavo, Beth Cavanagh, Jen Earley, Carol Lowmiller, Cayce Payne, John Polcha, Renee Russell, and Polly Traynham. We are also deeply grateful to all of our Relay For Life Team Captains who did a great job organizing their teams, fundraising, and supporting our event.

All of us are trying to create a world where fewer people will hear those dreaded words, “You have cancer.” We are hoping to make the 2022 Relay For Life bigger and better! We need your help and support. Please contact the American Cancer Society if you are willing to join us in the fight against cancer or if you need cancer information or services. Thank you for your support, St. Mary’s County!

Tom Cavanagh, Relay For Life Co-Chair

Joanne Goldwater, Relay For Life Co-Chair

Jordan Furstenberg, American Cancer Society