Leonardtown High School Closed on Friday, November 5, 2021

As a result of a power outage at Leonardtown High School on Thursday morning, the school was closed Thursday, November 4, 2021. Students were returned home for virtual learning. Elementary buses in the central area of the county were delayed.

The Department of Maintenance has identified the issue causing the power outage, the parts have been ordered with anticipated overnight delivery, and the final repair is planned for Friday, November 5, 2021. As a result of continued power disruption, Leonardtown High School will be closed on Friday, November 5, 2021, and those students will be engaged in virtual learning.

Students who attend Fairlead Academy from Chopticon and Great Mills High Schools will remain at their home schools tomorrow as they did today.