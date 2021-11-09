St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in California

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Westmeath Way in California, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived in the area and found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

One witness who lives in the area reported hearing at least 5 gunshots and then heard one vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. One suspect wearing all black was observed standing in the roadway near the roundabout looking around and picking up items before the arrival of police.

No known injuries were reported, and it is unknown if any property or residences were struck.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



