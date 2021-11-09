St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in California

November 9, 2021

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Westmeath Way in California, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived in the area and found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

One witness who lives in the area reported hearing at least 5 gunshots and then heard one vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. One suspect wearing all black was observed standing in the roadway near the roundabout looking around and picking up items before the arrival of police.

No known injuries were reported, and it is unknown if any property or residences were struck.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.




This entry was posted on November 9, 2021 at 4:38 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.