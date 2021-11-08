Police Investigating One Shot in Waldorf, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 9:26 p.m., police responded to the Sam’s Tobacco & Wireless in the Pinefield Shopping Center located at 2030 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim laying on the ground with injuries.

Firefighters advised the adult male victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upperbody and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported the shooter entered a silver/grey 4-door Kia sedan with tinted windows. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance systems in the area.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.