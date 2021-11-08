Baltimore Man Sentenced to 10 Years After Shooting Man 11 Times in Brooklyn Park

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Andy Reyes, 26, of Baltimore was sentenced to 60 years suspended all but 50 years with the first 15 years without parole in the attempted murder of Daniel Bartley, 27.

A jury found the defendant guilty of attempted first degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying and transport a handgun on person and possessing a loaded handgun on April 30, 2021. This was the first jury trial to convene since the closing of the courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The defendant decided to violently take matters into his own hands when he shot Mr. Bartley and because of his choice, he will be spending many years in prison,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “In this case, the victim’s testimony was integral to the jury’s verdict and shows the power to stop violent individuals. “

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On December 28, 2019, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 200 block of Hilltop Road in Brooklyn Park, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police officers located the victim, Daniel Bartley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors were rendering aid to the victim.

He was unresponsive and immediately transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma where he underwent multiple surgeries. The victim suffered eleven gunshot wounds, some of which struck his brachial artery and heart. During surgery, Mr. Bartley went into cardiac arrest several times but was revived and eventually stabilized in critical condition.

Two days later, on December 30, 2019, the Anne Arundel County police were contacted by Bartley’s family member and advised that the victim who was still hospitalized was now able to speak. The officers spoke with Mr. Bartley and he advised them that he was shot by the defendant who was a close friend of the victim’s girlfriend.

The Honorable Donna M. Schaeffer presided over the case.