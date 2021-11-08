Police Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in California

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 6:35 a.m., the suspect entered the Wawa convenience store in California, slid over the top of the transaction counter, grabbed several packs of cigarettes, went back over the counter and then fled the store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Corporal Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email [email protected] Case # 55509-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

