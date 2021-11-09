Smoke Detectors Alert Homeowner of Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported and Fire Deemed Accidental

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 4:00 a.m., firefighters were alerted to 86 Circle Avenue in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story townhouse fully engulfed in flames threatening other structures.

64 firefighters from Charles responded and controlled the fire in 30 minutes.

The owner/occupant is identified as Stephen Huber, the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $ 100,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated and credited with saving the homeowner, as he was alerted to the fire by them going off. He was able to escape safely without any injuries. He is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross

The investigation determined the fire originated in the living room, and was deemed accidental due to an overloaded power strip.

“This time of year, we often see an increase in residential fires. We use this as a reminder to ensure your home heating methods are properly functioning. If you use space heaters, ensure they have adequate space, and do not overload house sockets or power strips.”

Other arriving crews found that the fire had also extended into the attached residence. Units from multiple departments worked together to contain the fire. A special thanks for Alexandria, VA Engine 201 for filling in for our volunteers. (pictured below)

All photos are courtesy of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

