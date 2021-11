Leonardtown High School released the following statement today:

Last night, Sunday, November 7, 2021, a non credible threat towards LHS was posted on Instagram.

The Office of Safety and Security immediately notified law enforcement who began an investigation.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional police presence will be at LHS today.

Even though this is a non credible threat, please discuss this incident with your student and remind them of the importance of “See Something Say Something”.