UPDATE: Police Investigating Incident After Eight Charles County Elementary School Students Ingested Edibles

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Firefighters reported they’ve obtained 8 care refusal forms with all 8 patients being released to parents. No EMS transports made.

UPDATE at 1:49 p.m.: Incident command advising 8 juvenile students ingested edibles, all 8 are in the back of ambulances awaiting the arrival of parents/guardians to advise weather or not to transport to area treatment centers. All fire and rescue personnel remaining on scene.

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to C Paul Barnhart Elementary School located at 4800 Lancaster Circle in Waldorf, for the reported overdose with multiple patients.

The 911 caller reported multiple female students ingested drugs. One victim was reported as a 10-year-old female. ALL patients are reported as conscious, alert, and breathing.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported 8 victims to be evaluated. Four ambulances were on the scene as of 1:30 p.m.

This incident is still active and ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

