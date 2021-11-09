No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 3:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Southampton Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Witnesses told SMNEWNSET.com the vehicle was travelling Southbound at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

The single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

