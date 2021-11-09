Calvert Hospice Announces Grief Workshop for Adults and Children on December 4, and December 8, 2021

Seeking the Light: Beyond the Broken Heart is a holiday grief workshop for adults. It will be held December 4, 2021 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick. There is a $20 supply fee, but scholarships are available. Participants will participate in a remembrance activity, have discussion about healthy coping skills, and will have opportunities to connect with others who are also grieving. Register and pay online at https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs For questions, contact Ruth Dixon, Bereavement Coordinator, at [email protected] or 410-535-0892, ext. 2007.



Love Lives On: Holidays Without YOU is holiday grief workshop for children and teens. It will be held December 8, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at the Calvert Library in Prince Frederick located at 850 Costley Way. The event is free. Children and teens will participate in holiday-themed activities that help them learn about getting through the holidays without their special person. Register at https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs For questions, contact Sarah Kernan, LCSW-C, Child & Teen Bereavement Coordinator, at [email protected] or 410-535-0892, ext. 2206.



