St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Jackson Wanted for Escape

November 10, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Jackson, age 37 of no fixed address. Jackson violated the conditions of his release from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and is wanted for the charge of escape. Jackson is a black male, 6’1” and weighs 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Jackson is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at
[email protected] For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


