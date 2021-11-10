Upper Marlboro Woman Arrested in Dunkirk for Theft and Other Charges

On November 5, 2021 Deputy Aranda responded to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a theft.

Contact was made with the Loss Prevention Manager who advised a female removed an energy drink from the refrigerator without paying. The female suspect was observed with multiple purses in hand and other items sticking out of her pockets with Walmart tags attached.

The female suspect originally provided a false name, but was later identified as Norma Roma Greene, 29 of Upper Marlboro, MD.

A search as a result of her arrest revealed a glass pipe with a white residue containing suspected cocaine in addition to a Gemstone ring, an anniversary ring and a wedding ring set. The total value of stolen items was $31.96. Greene was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and while being processed a glass container containing suspected cocaine fell from her person.

Greene was charged with Theft Less Than $100, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDC: Possession of Paraphernalia, Fraudulent- Per Identification to Avoid Persecution, Possession of CDS While Confined, Obstructing and Hindering and False Statement to a Peace Officer.

