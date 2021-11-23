Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office and Calvert County Public Schools Joint Release – Welcoming High School Students

November 23, 2021

In conjunction with Calvert County Public Schools, the State’s Attorney’s Office is offering criminal justice students the opportunity to “shadow” attorneys in Court as they prosecute criminal and serious motor vehicle cases.  Students from all four Calvert County High Schools have signed up to participate in November and December.

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey hopes that this program will evolve into a long-term commitment, giving students the chance to learn about the role of prosecutors in the criminal justice system.  Students interested in participating should contact their criminal justice instructors.

This entry was posted on November 23, 2021 at 6:07 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.