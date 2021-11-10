St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Muschette Inducted Into Alma Mater’s Hall of Fame

Corporal Gerard Muschette, who serves as the School Resource Officer for Great Mills High School, was recently inducted into the Geneva College Athletics Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania for his outstanding football career there.

Graduating from Geneva College in 2011, Muschette was inducted into its Hall of Fame for athletics this year. The college stated, “Muschette was one of the best running backs in Geneva history. At the end of his career, he led Geneva in points scored (274) and rushing yards (3,891), which now ranks second in both categories. He also ranks second all-time with points scored in a single season. Muschette was a two-time NCCAA All-American and a three-time all-conference player in the PAC. The final run of his storied career was a 17-yard touchdown run in overtime to defeat rival Westminster in 2010.”

Muschette was inducted on the first ballot on Oct. 30, 2021.

Congratulations on your induction, Cpl. Muschette!

