Detectives Searching for 4-Month Old Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Brentwood

Detectives are actively searching for a four-month-old puppy named Queen. The American Akita was stolen at gunpoint from her owner on Monday, October 8, 2021, in Brentwood. The robbery took place at 4:30 p.m., in the 4500 block of 37th Street.

The victim was walking the dog when a car pulled up, a masked suspect got out and demanded the dog. The suspect wore a pink ski mask and fled in the pictured car – a silver BMW.

If you believe you have seen Queen or have info that could help detectives, please call (301) 699-2601. If you want to stay anonymous, call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

