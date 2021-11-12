Waldorf Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Player bought ticket for Nov. 9 drawing

We have a winner! A lucky Bonus Match 5 player is going into the holiday season with an unexpected $50,000 prize to enjoy, thanks to a winning ticket bought in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing.

Lottery retailer Foods In of Waldorf sold the ticket, which matches the five winning numbers of 7, 12, 15, 16 and 24; the Bonus Ball was 11. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The $50,000 prize in the Nov. 9 drawing marks the 40th top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2021.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

Foods In located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Charles County also has reason to celebrate. The Lottery will give the store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game. This is the third big winning ticket sold in less than a month by this lucky retailer. Foods In sold a $50,247 winning Racetrax ticket to “All N Ken Hill” on Oct. 30 and a $10,945 winning Racetrax ticket on Oct. 20.