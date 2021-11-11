St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lexington Park

November 10, 2021

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on scene and found the male operator of the motorcycle on the ground and not breathing and began to administer CPR.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.




