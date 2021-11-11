UPDATE: Police Investigating 32-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/11/2021: On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the operator of the motorcycle in the street with serious injuries. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2020 Toyota Corolla, operated by Zaynah Mohammed, age 21 of Patuxent River, was pulling out of the Checkers parking lot onto Great Mills Road.

Vernon Dale McLaughlin, age 32 of Waldorf, was operating a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle eastbound on Great Mills Road and McLaughlin struck the Corolla as it was making a left turn.

McLaughlin was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed appears to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or by email at [email protected]

11/10/2021: On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on scene and found the male operator of the motorcycle on the ground and not breathing and began to administer CPR.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

