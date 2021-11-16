Fire at Cooper D’s in Mechanicsville Deemed Accidental, Caused Over $100,000 in Damage

UPDATE 11/15/2021: On November 12, 2021, at 10:45 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to 26511 Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 1-story commercial building.

The owner is identified as Glenn Fenwick. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $ 105,000.00

40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 30 minutes.

The fire was discovered by an occupant, with the investigation determining the fire started in the interior of the structure, and was deemed accidental due to the improper fueling of a kerosene space heater. The building was occupied by a single occupant.

No injuries were reported.



On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Hughesville responded to Cooper D’s, located at 26511 Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing from all four sides. A short time after arrival, fire was showing from the rear of the building.

Firefighters made entry into the structure and found fire throughout. Approximately 11 minutes after arrival, evacuation tones were sounded due to a partial collapse of the building.

Personnel controlled the fire in under 45 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the incident. SMECO responded to assist and secure power to the structure. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with traffic control

Photos courtesy of Liz Barden Photography.

