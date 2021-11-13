State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Cooper D’s in Mechanicsville

On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Hughesville responded to Cooper D’s, located at 26511 Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing from all four sides. A short time after arrival, fire was showing from the rear of the building.

Firefighters made entry into the structure and found fire throughout. Approximately 11 minutes after arrival, evacuation tones were sounded due to a partial collapse of the building.

Personnel controlled the fire in under 45 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the incident. SMECO responded to assist and secure power to the structure. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with traffic control

Photos courtesy of Liz Barden Photography.

