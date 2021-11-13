Maryland State Trooper Injured After Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Sandgates Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Police Vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a marked Maryland State Police cruiser off the roadway and resting against the woodline.

Emergency medical personnel consulted for a medavac, however, the Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the collision. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with traffic control and search for the striking vehicle.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

