UPDATE: Police Charge Mechanicsville Man who Injured Maryland State Trooper in Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision

UPDATE 11/16/2021: On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Trooper D. Black was driving his marked State Police vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and South Sandgates Road, in Hollywood, when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene but was later identified as John Joseph Hollenback, 65 of Mechanicsville.

Hollenback was located a short time after the accident occurred and arrested by Cpl Z. Null., and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Hollenback was charged with the following:

Negligent Driving

Failure to Immediately Stop Vehicle at Scene of Accident Involving Bodily Injury

Failure of Driver at Crossover to Yield Right-of-Way to Vehicle on Highway

Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision

Failure of Driver in Accident to Furnish Required ID and License

Failure of Vehicle to Yield at Intersection Right-of-Way to Another Vehicle.

11/13/2021: On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Sandgates Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Police Vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a marked Maryland State Police cruiser off the roadway and resting against the woodline.

Emergency medical personnel consulted for a medavac, however, the Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the collision. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with traffic control and search for the striking vehicle.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

