St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served in October 2021

Criminal Summons Served-October 2021

10/01/21- Vicki Marie Curtis, age 44 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. D. Smith# 297.

10/03/21- Marco Morris Fenwick, age 29 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

10/03/21- John Michael Ellsworth Jr., age 40 of Myrtle Beach- Theft by Sgt. Peacher# 130.

10/04/21- Donna Marie James, age 52 of Mechanicsville- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Lawrence# 270.

10/05/21- Arron Michael Griffin, age 42 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct by DFC. Raley# 345.

10/05/21- Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 26 of no fixed address- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

10/05/21- Natasha Maureen Kelly, age 35 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Lawrence # 279.

10/06/21- Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, age 47 of Bushwood- Negligent Manslaughter by auto/boat by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

10/07/21- Delontey Montario Butler, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Green# 218.

10/07/21- Michael Anthony Deep, age 28 of no fixed address- Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

10/07/21- Sean Thomas McManus, age 32 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pesante# 153.

10/08/21- Samantha Leigh Buttery, age 35 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.

10/08/21- Luke Edward Culbert, age 29 of no fixed address- Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Jerew# 372.



10/09/21- Tinasha Janay Bush, age 23 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving Bodily Injury, and Reckless Driving by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

10/09/21- Jacob Edward Sullivan, age 23 of St. Inigoes- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Walker# 366.

10/09/21- Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell, age 21 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Myers# 364.

10/09/21- Keith Tyrone Stewart Jr., age 28 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident by Dep. Dixon# 380.

10/10/21- Edwin NMN Solis, age 65 of Lexington Park- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Salas# 358.

10/11/21- Mark Anthony Barber, age 39 of Lexington Park- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

10/12/21- Nicole Mae Frye, age 22 of Ridge- Trespassing by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

10/12/21- Christine Ann Miller-Stewart, age 42 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

10/12/21- Aidan Paul Suckow, age 18 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

10/13/21- Shailita Shorna Holt, age 25 of Lexington Park- Theft and Assault by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

10/13/21- Michael Timmy Harrod, age 23 of Ridge- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

10/13/21- Levi Lovell Tolson, age 25 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

10/13/21- Sara Marie Horton, age 31 of St. Inigoes- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wynnyk# 351.

10/14/21- Marie Chantal Ngassa-Ngankou, age 41 of Rockville- Theft by Sgt. Alexander# 87.

10/15/21- Dinah Marie Baker, age 58 of Lexington Park- Litter/Dump Under 100 pounds by Dep. Bowling# 327.

10/15/21- Michael Kelly Swain, age 61 of Mechanicsville- two counts of Indecent Exposure by Dep. Krill# 382.

10/15/21- Elizabeth Lucille Boswell, age 20 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Lt. Smith# 177.

10/16/21- Steffen Zachary Monger, age 31 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Edwards# 335.

10/16/21- Jaden Caleb Murphy, age 19 of While Plains- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Reppel#141.

10/17/21- Jesse Edward Spencer, age 37 of Valley Lee- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Luffey# 352.

10/18/21- Shannon Faith Gue, age 48 of Mechanicsville- Theft and Theft Scheme by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

10/19/21- Robert Lee Jupiter, age 39 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

10/20/21- Tristan Mitchell Combs, age 19 of Dameron- Malicious Destruction of Property and Assault 1st Degree by Sgt. Ellis# 245.

10/20/21- Kevin Anthony Kellis, age 35 of Great Mills- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.



10/21/21- Terrence Andre Milburn, age 27 of Great Mills- Handgun on Person and Loaded Handgun on Person by DFC. Beyer# 319.

10/21/21- Walead NMN Othman, age 53 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Edelen# 330.

10/22/21- Charles Douglas Stump Jr., age 38 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Cpl. Kerby# 242.

10/23/21- Loletia Chanelle Morgan, age 38 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

10/25/21- Frankie Lee Messineo, age 30 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/25/21- Marvin Orlando Snow, age 48 of Hollywood- Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Raley# 345.

10/26/21- Chelsea Shyan Brandon, age 37 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Burgess# 355.

10/26/21- John Edward Miller Jr., age 57 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

10/26/21- Robert George Feldman, age 72 of Piney Point- Theft by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

10/27/21- Michael Anthony Fowler, age 61 of Mechanicsville- Driving Under the Influence by Cpl. Maloy# 137.

10/27/21- Amanda Rae Bailey, age 39 of Leonardtown- Theft, and Theft Scheme by DFC. Shelko# 326.

10/29/21- James Thomas Lanzi, age 30 of Lexington Park- Theft and Theft Scheme by Dep. Kril# 382.

10/29’/21- Heather Amanda Tippett, age 31 of Mechanicsville- four counts of Neglect of Minor, twenty-eight counts of Animal Cruelty: Fail to Provide and six counts of Animal Cruelty by Sgt. Connelly# 151.

10/29/21- Damien Xavier Bonds, age 39 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Burgess# 355.