St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Suspect Vehicle Involved in Theft of Semi-Trailer

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying the operator/owner of the pictured vehicle.

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 between the hours of 3:00 a.m., to 2:30 p.m., the unknown suspect operating the pictured vehicle stole a white Fruehauf semi-trailer from the rear parking lot of 30050 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The trailer has Giant Food decals on the sides of the trailer and a picture of a steak on the rear door.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200 ext. 78013 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

