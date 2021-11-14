One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in Leonardtown

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Bull Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While crews were responding to the scene, dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant in the vehicle, but not trapped.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for the adult female operator. She was reportedly conscious and semi-alert, but did not remember the accident or how it occurred.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the single patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer with them today!

