Six Displaced After House Fire in Helen, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the 38300 block of Chaptico Road in Helen, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing from the attic/roof.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire in the attic and extinguished it in under 10 minutes. Crews checked for extensions which yielded negative results.

Personnel operated on the scene for over an hour performing overhaul and ventilation.

The American Red Cross was requested for 3 adults and 3 children.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

