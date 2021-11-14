Suspect Who Shot and Injured Riverdale Park Police Officer and Shot at Greenbelt Police Officer Charged, Police Searching for Second Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged the suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a Riverdale Park Police Officer. The suspect is 20-year-old Josue Albarran-Dominguez of Riverdale.

He is currently held on a no-bond status, and has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/EM

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER – Three counts

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – Three counts

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME – Two counts

On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 9:45 pm, a Riverdale Park Police officer observed a car linked to a shooting in Riverdale Park on October 31, 2021. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended in the 4900 block of East-West Highway. The two occupants of the car began to flee on foot.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one of those suspects, Albarran-Dominguez, fired at a Riverdale Park Officer. That officer returned fire. During the exchange, the officer was shot. He has since been treated and released from the hospital. The preliminary investigation also suggests Albarran-Dominguez shot at a Greenbelt Police Department officer, striking his cruiser. That officer was not hurt and did not discharge his duty weapon.

At approximately 2:00 am, a Bladensburg Police Officer observed Albarran-Dominguez in the area of 57th Avenue and Emerson Street. After a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended. He was armed with a gun at the time of his arrest.

Albarran-Dominguez is charged with shooting and injuring the Riverdale Park Officer as well as shooting at the Greenbelt Police Officer. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections.

Investigators are working to identify the second suspect who fled from police.

Any questions about the involved Riverdale Park Police, Greenbelt Police, or Bladensburg Police officers should be directed to those respective agencies.

If anyone has information about Albarran-Dominguez or the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

